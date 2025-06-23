Islamic Cultural Center Delivers Weekly Lectures To Tamil-Speaking Community In Asian Town
Doha, Qatar: In a continued effort to promote cultural and religious awareness among Qatar's diverse communities, the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center is organising a weekly series of Islamic lectures for the Tamil-speaking community at its branch located in the Asian Town.
Drawing dozens of attendees each week, the center offers two main educational programmes. The first focuses on the fundamentals of Islamic faith, presenting the core principles of belief in a clear and accessible format tailored to the Tamil-speaking audience. The second programme includes essential topics such as basic Islamic theology, key rulings on acts of worship, moral conduct, and ethical behaviour-topics deemed vital for every practicing Muslim.
Additionally, the Center extends its outreach beyond the Workers' City by conducting a variety of religious lessons in selected mosques across Doha, aiming to strengthen Islamic understanding and promote spiritual growth within the Tamil-speaking Muslim community.
Through this initiative, the Center seeks to meet the specific religious and cultural needs of the Tamil-speaking population, equipping them with the knowledge necessary to practice and uphold Islamic teachings in daily life. The Asian Town branch continues to offer services comparable to those of the main center, ensuring accessibility and comprehensive support for this growing community.
