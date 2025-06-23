403
US envoy asks Musk to activate Starlink in Iran
(MENAFN) A prominent U.S. diplomatic representative, Richard Grenell, has made a public appeal to SpaceX leader Elon Musk, urging him to activate free Starlink internet access throughout Iran. Grenell emphasized that his contacts within the country currently lack consistent connectivity and need access to reliable information.
This request follows a recent declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump, who confirmed that American military forces had launched a synchronized assault involving missiles and an aerial strike aimed at three nuclear-related locations in Iran. This military action occurred shortly after Israel initiated its own offensive targeting the same country.
Grenell took to the social platform X to reach out directly to Musk, stating, “Can you turn on Starlink for free in Iran for the next few weeks, @elonmusk? My friends inside Iran don’t have regular access to information right now. I’ll chip in a donation and I think others would, too.”
At this time, Musk has not issued a public reply to the appeal. In the past, however, the tech entrepreneur confirmed that Starlink’s satellite coverage over Iran was operational, although utilizing the service requires specific hardware—a satellite dish designed to send and receive transmissions.
Starlink, a network consisting of low-orbit satellites, was initially introduced to deliver fast and low-delay internet to locations that are hard to reach or lack infrastructure. According to reports, Trump has commended the system for keeping people connected in emergency situations, especially after natural disasters like hurricanes Helene and Milton, when conventional communications were unavailable.
Beyond civilian use, the satellite network has gained prominence in military applications. Starlink has been an essential tool for Ukraine since the escalation of its conflict with Russia in 2022. SpaceX provided the Ukrainian armed forces with over 40,000 terminals, making the network a vital component of their battlefield strategy. In March, Musk stated that losing access to Starlink would lead to the collapse of the “entire frontline.”
