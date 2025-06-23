'F1: The Movie' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer: India Has Great Directors, Actors
Asked how he sees India as a market for international films, Bruckheimer told IANS:“Well, I think it's a great market.I mean, as you said, they love movies, and they're great filmmakers themselves.”
“They have great Indian directors and Indian actors, and they have a really robust theatre program and film industry there. So, we love people who love what we do.”
The producer, whose the first and second highest-grossing films of a single weekend includes Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and Bad Boys II, also revealed how he decides which story he wants to tell and bring it on the big screen.
“Well, really it is, what do I want to see? Do I want to... I don't make movies that I don't want to see because I don't know what you like, I don't know what other people like. I know what I like, and those are the movies I make,” he said.
His latest is“F1 the Movie”, a sports drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is based on the Formula One World Championship, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body.
The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role, alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.
Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures Present A Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer/ Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Joseph Kosinski Film, F1 The Movie, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will release in India on June 27in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment