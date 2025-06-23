Prada CEO To Depart By Month-End Under 'Mutual Agreement' In Yet Another Luxury Industry Shake-Up

Gianfranco D'Attis, the chief executive officer of Italian fashion brand Prada, will leave at the end of the month, according to a Reuters report citing a company statement.

The report said D'Attis is parting ways with the company as per a "mutual agreement." In the interim, Prada Group's CEO, Andrea Guerra, will assume the role of brand CEO.

Fashion news site WWD, which first reported the move, said D'Attis was not present at the men's spring 2026 show on Sunday in Milan.

D'Attis joined Prada in January 2022 and became the first non-family executive to hold the CEO role. Chairman Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada were previously co-CEOs of the group and the signature brand.

D'Attis had previously held senior roles at Christian Dior and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

His departure comes as the latest in a series of executive changes amid a challenging time for the luxury fashion industry.

The sector continues to face headwinds from sluggish demand and pronounced weakness in the Chinese market, with challenges compounded by the U.S. trade tariffs that threaten to drive up costs and further dampen consumer spending.

Last week, Gucci owner Kering (PPRUF) appointed Renault CEO Luca de Meo as its chief executive. He will also be the first outsider to run the fashion giant, which the billionaire Pinault family controls.

In June, LVMH-owned Dior appointed its menswear designer, Jonathan Anderson, to head womenswear designs and haute couture.

In May, Kering appointed Pierpaolo Piccioli as creative director of Balenciaga, replacing Demna, who was taking up the chief design job at Gucci.

Kering's over-the-counter (OTC) U.S. shares are down 11% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.