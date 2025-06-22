Philippines Voices Great Concerns Over Escalating Middle East Conflict
“The Philippines is greatly concerned over the developments in the Middle East, in these last few hours,” the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), said, in a statement.
“We strongly urge concerned parties to take the path of diplomacy and avoid further escalation of this conflict, that could threaten regional and international peace and security,” the DFA said.
It said, the welfare and safety of Filipinos in the region are of“primordial concern,” and the Philippine government will continue to advance and prioritise their protection.
“The Philippines continues to reiterate the need for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to this crisis,” the DFA said.– NNN-PNA
