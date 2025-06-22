403
South African Vice President Urges Youth to Use AI Responsibly
(MENAFN) South African Vice President Paul Mashatile emphasized the importance of young people exercising caution when engaging with artificial intelligence, highlighting the need to safeguard their imagination and cultural roots.
Speaking on Friday to Russian students, Mashatile shared these concerns during a youth seminar called The SPIEF Academy, hosted by Russia’s Roscongress Foundation in conjunction with the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
During his address, Mashatile outlined South Africa’s commitment to supporting the younger generation through development initiatives aimed at sparking original thinking and building pathways for future job creation.
He underscored the potential of young people to contribute significantly to innovation and even to become job creators themselves.
“The youth can come up with a lot of new ideas,” Mashatile said. “Often you find the youth struggling with employment, but we are seeing the youth themselves can become employers,” provided they have access to seed funding.
Mashatile also issued a warning regarding the possible drawbacks of relying too heavily on AI, suggesting that it might hinder the growth and self-expression of young individuals.
“Artificial intelligence can have a negative impact if it stifles creativity, because it’s easy for people to get lazy. You know, these days artificial intelligence can write an essay for you. And that’s what we must avoid, particularly for the youth,” he said.
He concluded by urging the youth to regard AI as a complementary instrument rather than a substitute for their own creative processes.
“We must use artificial intelligence as something that is supportive to our own creativity rather than it taking over.”
