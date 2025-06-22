Amir Receives Phone Call From UAE President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the existing fraternal relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing a number of developments of mutual interest regionally and internationally, particularly those related to the Israeli attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this regard, the two sides stressed the need to de-escalate and reach diplomatic solutions.