Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Mozambique Seeks Russian Partnership

2025-06-22 08:35:07
(MENAFN) Mozambique has affirmed its willingness to collaborate with Russia to help construct a novel global economic framework that facilitates development within the country and across the African continent.

This declaration came from Salim Vala, Mozambique’s minister of planning and development, during the ‘Business dialogue Russia-Africa’ session at the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

Vala emphasized that although Mozambique possesses extensive deposits of natural gas, rubies, coal, and gold, its most critical resource is its population.

He stressed the significance of realizing the nation's complete economic capability to elevate the standard of living for its 33.4 million residents.

“We have a 20-year strategy,” Vala declared, noting that the country aims to move beyond dependence on petroleum and gas.

Instead, Mozambique is prioritizing agricultural reform and promoting industrial growth.

“We must work together with Russia, with other African countries, and with other developing nations to create a new financial architecture, to develop enterprises and the private sector.”

MENAFN22062025000045017167ID1109706416

