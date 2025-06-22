403
Trump’s Iran Strike Triggers Backlash in Congress
(MENAFN) U.S. lawmakers strongly criticized President Donald Trump on Saturday for launching a strike on Iran without obtaining congressional approval, denouncing the move as a "unilateral" action.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the move, saying Trump “failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East." His remarks followed Trump’s announcement that American forces had carried out "very successful" strikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan—stirring concern over escalating tensions in the region.
He emphasized the urgent need for Congress to receive a comprehensive, classified briefing, asserting that Trump bears "complete and total" responsibility for any negative outcomes resulting from "his unilateral military action."
Senator Ed Markey echoed those concerns, declaring the offensive "illegal and unconstitutional." He warned, "This attack was not approved by Congress and hold dangers for all Americans. The American people do not want another endless war in the Middle East." He further emphasized that diplomacy remains "the best way" to prevent Iran from developing nuclear arms.
"Trump's illegal action raise the risk of escalation into a wider regional war with grave risks for U.S. troops and personnel and civilians in the region," Markey said, urging the president to initiate ceasefire negotiations involving both Iran and Israel.
Senator Elizabeth Warren also condemned the military campaign, stating that Trump's strike on Iran is "unconstitutional." She argued, "Only Congress can declare war — and the Senate must vote immediately to prevent another endless war. This is a horrific war of choice," she wrote on X.
Senator Chris Van Hollen accused Trump of dragging the country into a conflict without constitutional authority. "His decision violates the Constitution, endangers American lives and risks unleashing dangerous forces we can’t control," Van Hollen said.
Speaking at a rally in Oklahoma, Senator Bernie Sanders delivered a sharp rebuke, describing Trump’s actions as "so grossly unconstitutional." Addressing supporters, Sanders said, "All of you know, that the only entity that can take this country to war is the US Congress. The president does not have the right."
The bipartisan backlash underscores growing unease in Washington over presidential war powers and the potential for deeper U.S. military involvement in the Middle East without legislative oversight.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
