Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market


2025-06-22 05:05:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

June 9

-

June 17

1.7

June 10

1.7

June 18

1.7

June 11

1.7

June 19

1.7

June 12

1.7

June 20

1.7

June 13

1.7

June 21

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0066 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00913 manat and amounted to 1.95788 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

June 9

-

June 17

1.9654

June 10

1.9379

June 18

1.9559

June 11

1.9406

June 19

1.9496

June 12

1.9573

June 20

1.9597

June 13

1.9592

June 21

1.9588

Average rate per week

1.94875

Average rate per week

1.95788

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged at 2.1656 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.02245 manat and amounted to 2.1678 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

June 9

-

June 17

2.1656

June 10

2.1492

June 18

2.1627

June 11

2.1689

June 19

2.1656

June 12

2.1384

June 20

2.1795

June 13

2.1249

June 21

2.1656

Average rate per week

2.14535

Average rate per week

2.1678

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat, amounting to 0.0429 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.043 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

June 9

-

June 17

0.0432

June 10

0.0433

June 18

0.0430

June 11

0.0434

June 19

0.0430

June 12

0.0434

June 20

0.0429

June 13

0.0431

June 21

0.0429

Average rate per week

0.0433

Average rate per week

0.043

June 9 is a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to the Eid al-Adha holiday, so the data on currency exchange rate on the date is not disclosed.

