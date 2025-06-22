Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
June 9
-
June 17
1.7
June 10
1.7
June 18
1.7
June 11
1.7
June 19
1.7
June 12
1.7
June 20
1.7
June 13
1.7
June 21
1.7
Average rate per week
1.7
Average rate per week
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0066 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00913 manat and amounted to 1.95788 manat per euro.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
June 9
-
June 17
1.9654
June 10
1.9379
June 18
1.9559
June 11
1.9406
June 19
1.9496
June 12
1.9573
June 20
1.9597
June 13
1.9592
June 21
1.9588
Average rate per week
1.94875
Average rate per week
1.95788
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged at 2.1656 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.02245 manat and amounted to 2.1678 manat per ruble.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
June 9
-
June 17
2.1656
June 10
2.1492
June 18
2.1627
June 11
2.1689
June 19
2.1656
June 12
2.1384
June 20
2.1795
June 13
2.1249
June 21
2.1656
Average rate per week
2.14535
Average rate per week
2.1678
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat, amounting to 0.0429 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.043 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
June 9
-
June 17
0.0432
June 10
0.0433
June 18
0.0430
June 11
0.0434
June 19
0.0430
June 12
0.0434
June 20
0.0429
June 13
0.0431
June 21
0.0429
Average rate per week
0.0433
Average rate per week
0.043
June 9 is a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to the Eid al-Adha holiday, so the data on currency exchange rate on the date is not disclosed.
