BTC News: Bitcoin Solaris Presale Enters Final Phase Ahead Of Mainnet Launch

TALLINN, Estonia, June 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), the fast-rising blockchain project known for mobile-first mining and liquid staking, has officially entered the final stage of its presale. With the launch price confirmed and major milestones on the horizon, early adopters are rapidly securing their positions in anticipation of the upcoming mainnet rollout.

The Bitcoin Solaris presale is now in Phase 8, with the token priced at $8. With just one tier remaining before the launch price of $20, momentum is building fast. Over 11,500 users have already participated, pushing total funds raised past $4.5 million. With fewer than seven weeks remaining in the presale window, interest is surging across the crypto community.

What Sets Bitcoin Solaris Apart

Its multi-layered architecture is at the center of BTC-S. The Base Layer employs a modified Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, ensuring decentralized security. Sitting above it is the Solaris Layer, a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) environment enabling smart contracts and blazing speeds.









10,000+ TPS with 2-second finality



99.95% less energy than traditional mining



Cross-chain bridge compatibility



Smart contracts in Rust for maximum flexibility

Helios Consensus Mechanism optimizing validator rotation and fork resolution



This isn't theoretical. It's live, audited, and backed by community trust. Both the Cyberscope Audi and Freshcoins Audi confirm the system's strength while user activity grows daily.

Mining Reimagined Through the Solaris Nova Ecosystem







BTC-S completely redefines what mining looks like in Web3. The upcoming Solaris Nova App enables true mobile-first, hardware-optional mining across phones, laptops, GPUs even ASICs. It eliminates the complexity that locked millions out of the original Bitcoin boom.

Key highlights include:



One-click mining through adaptive algorithms



In-app wallet, mining tutorials, and performance tracking



Decentralized marketplace for renting or selling hashpower



Biometric security, energy-saving tools, and remote wipe

Cross-platform compatibility on mobile, desktop, and browser



This is crypto mining for everyone, not just whales and tech elites. Whether you're using a smartphone or a high-end rig, Bitcoin Solari gives you a way to earn.

The Mobile-First Blockchain That Pays You Back Meet BTC-S

Staking with Full Flexibility

Another standout feature is liquid staking, letting users stake BTC-S without sacrificing access or utility. Through automatic conversion to sBTC-S, holders can participate in lending, governance, and trading while earning passive income. It's seamless, secure, and fully integrated into the Solaris Nova App.

Users interested in this game-changing model can explore more in this detailed breakdow of how Bitcoin Solaris is revolutionizing staking in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Influencers Are Talking, And the Presale Numbers Prove Why

Crypto influencers aren't ignoring the BTC-S momentum. A deep dive by Ben Crypt outlines the reasons behind its meteoric rise, especially the mining model and dual-layer design. Likewise, 2Bit Crypt highlighted BTC-S as a rare project combining utility with hype.

Investors seem to agree. The BTC-S presale is now in Phase 8 with a price of $8, just one step away from the next $9 tier. With a launch price set at $20, the potential 150% return has triggered a wave of new entries. Over 11,500 unique users have already joined.

This isn't just one of the fastest-growing presales in 2025; it's one of the shortest too, with less than 7 weeks left before the window closes. The Bitcoin Solari presale has already raised over $4.5 million and continues climbing.

Roadmap: What Comes Next

BTC-S isn't slowing post-launch. The roadmap is packed with real milestones, not vague promises.



Mainnet Launch (Q3 2025)



Full release of Solaris Nova App



Integration of multi-chain bridges



Decentralized voting for protocol upgrades

Enterprise API suite for institutions and developers









Presale Access and Details

The BTC-S token is currently available through the official Bitcoin Solaris presale portal. With the price approaching its final increase and the presale window closing soon, new investors are encouraged to join before the official launch.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website:

Telegram:

X:

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

Press Kit: Available upon request

