No Radioactive Effects Detected In Gulf States' Environment Following US Attack On Iranian Nuclear Facilities - Saudi NRRC

2025-06-22 04:03:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission (NRRC) confirmed in a post on X that no radioactive effects were detected in the environment of the Kingdom or the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states as a result of the US military attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran.
This announcement comes just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the US had carried out a "very successful attack" on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan

