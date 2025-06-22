Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tehran Warns U.S. Strikes "Will Have Everlasting Consequences"

2025-06-22 03:33:15
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them "outrageous" and warning that they "will have everlasting consequences." Speaking on Sunday, Araghchi declared that Tehran "reserves all options" in its response to the attacks.

Shortly after the strikes, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it had detected missile launches from Iran targeting Israeli territory. “A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the IDF stated via Telegram. The military activated air raid alerts in multiple regions and instructed citizens to seek shelter in secure areas.

Following the escalation, Israel shut down its airspace. The Israel Airports Authority confirmed the move, saying, “Israel's airspace is closed to entry and exit. The public should stay updated with the airlines. Land crossings to Sinai and Jordan are operating as usual.”

Iranian state-run outlets reported that nuclear sites in Esfahan, Fordo, and Natanz showed no signs of radioactive leakage after the strikes. A statement from Iran’s National Nuclear Safety System Center assured, “There is no danger to the residents living around the aforementioned sites.”

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that the military had executed coordinated attacks on three key Iranian nuclear facilities: “Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.” Detailing the operation on Truth Social, he wrote, “All planes are now outside of Iran's airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.” He added that Tehran must "end this war."

