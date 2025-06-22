US Strikes On Iranian Nuclear Sites Violate International Law, Says Tehran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The United States has attacked Iran's civilian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow, violating international law and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT),according to Iranian officials. The strikes are expected to have long-term consequences for the country's nuclear infrastructure.

Azernews reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attacks in a statement posted on social media.

“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the United States has flagrantly violated the UN Charter, international legal norms, and the NPT by targeting Iran's peaceful nuclear sites. This morning's events are alarming and will have far-reaching effects,” Araghchi stated.

He further emphasized that, under the UN Charter, Iran reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and national interests through lawful self-defense.

Earlier, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that successful strikes had been carried out on Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Subsequently, the administration of Iran's Qom province acknowledged that the Fordow nuclear facility had come under attack.