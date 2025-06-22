403
Iran: Medium-Range Ballistic Missile Kheibar Launched 1St Time Against Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 22 (KUNA) -- Iran launched the medium-range ballistic missile "Kheibar" against Israeli occupation for the first time, said a news source on Sunday.
Mehr News Agency cited the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as saying that the weapon was used for the first time in the operations against the Israeli occupation.
Earlier, Iran said that the recent wave of missile strikes against targets in occupied Palestine, hit the Ben Gurion Airport and other sites.
Tension in the region had risen as the US carried out airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natnaz, and Isfahan.
President Donald Trump lauded the "successful" military operation against the facilities in Iran, warning Tehran from seeking measures other than peace in the region.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement that Iran had the right to protect itself and interest following the assault. (end)
