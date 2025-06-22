Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Visit Qatar Participates In Fanatics Fest NYC With Exclusive Lounge Experience

2025-06-22 03:02:02
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar is participating in Fanatics Fest NYC, taking place from June 20 to 22, 2025 at the Javits Centre in New York City, with an exclusive VIP lounge showcasing Qatar's signature hospitality.

Fanatics Fest is a major multi-day event that brings together fans, athletes, executives, and brands across sport, culture, and entertainment, and business communities under one roof. The Visit Qatar Lounge is designed to foster high-level networking among global executives, athletes, and cultural figures.

This activation builds on a broader five-year strategic partnership between the Government Communications Office and Fanatics, aimed at expanding Qatar's global engagement across sport and entertainment platforms.

The event was attended by Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar alongside H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office.

