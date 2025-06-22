Shura Council Delegation Wraps Up Visit To Switzerland
Bern: A delegation from the Shura Council, headed by H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, Chairman of the Council's Internal and External Affairs Committee, concluded a several-day visit to the Swiss Confederation.
During the visit, the delegation met with President of the National Council of Switzerland, H E Maja Riniker, and Member of the Swiss National Council and President of the Swiss-Qatari Friendship Group, H E Hans Portmann.
The meetings addressed existing cooperation between the Shura Council and the Swiss Parliament, ways to develop them to serve mutual interests, and discussed a number of parliamentary issues of common interest.
The delegation also discussed Qatari-Swiss relations as well as the latest regional and international developments during a meeting with Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Monika Kirgoz.
During the visit, the delegation also met with Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), H E Martin Chungog; Deputy High Commissioner in the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, H E Kelly Clements; and Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, H E Nada Al Nashif.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with a host of topics of mutual interest.
