Nuno Espirito Santo Commits to Forest Until 2028
(MENAFN) Nottingham Forest confirmed on Friday that head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has agreed to a new deal, keeping him at the club until 2028.
“I am delighted to be able to continue our journey at this fantastic football club,” Santo said following the contract renewal.
The Portuguese tactician added, “Since we arrived at Forest, we have worked extremely hard to create a special bond between the players, the fans and everyone at the club, which helped us achieve great things last season.”
Santo, who is 51 years old, assumed managerial duties at Forest in December 2023. His coaching resume also includes stints with Premier League sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.
With Santo at the helm, Forest concluded the previous Premier League season in seventh place, securing 65 points.
