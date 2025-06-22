Six Civilians Injured In Russian Attacks Across Donetsk Region Today Prosecutor's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In the morning, an FPV drone targeted the city of Pokrovsk, wounding two neighbors-a 56-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man-who sustained shrapnel injuries and contusions. Both received medical assistance.

Shortly afterward, Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb with a UMPK module on the village of Bilokuzminivka in the Kramatorsk district, injuring an 81-year-old resident.

Within half an hour, Semenivka was struck by four aerial bombs. Two women, aged 51 and 75, were injured in their homes and diagnosed with blast-related head injuries and deep cuts.

In a separate attack, Illinivka was shelled with cannon artillery. A 52-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds and mine-blast trauma while inside his house

The shelling damaged 35 private households and two cars.

Under the procedural supervision of the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Offices, pre-trial investigations have been initiated in criminal proceedings on war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

“Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of cynical attacks on civilians by representatives of the Russian armed forces,” the statement said.

Earlier, Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, reported seven wounded during today's enemy shelling of the Donetsk region.

Photo: Donetsk regional prosecutor's office