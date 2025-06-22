Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: No Heavy Rain Expected Check Latest Forecast

WB Weather Alert: The low-pressure system is gradually moving away from Bengal. Although the sky will remain cloudy throughout the day, there is no sign of rain. What will the weather be like in the city and suburbs on Sunday? See the photo gallery

Kolkata Weather

The low-pressure system is gradually moving away from Bengal. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low pressure in Bihar is gradually losing strength and moving very slowly towards the northwest. Two axes extend over Bihar.

The east-west axis extends from Pakistan to Rajasthan, over Madhya Pradesh, to the low-pressure area of Bihar and over Gangetic West Bengal to Assam. Another axis extends from Northeast Bangladesh to Gujarat over the low-pressure area of Bihar.

The monsoon axis extends from Agra, Jaipur to Manali. There is a possibility of vortex formation in the North Bay of Bengal next week. As a result, rain will increase in coastal and western districts, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be less rain in South Bengal for the next two to three days. And from Tuesday to Thursday, there is a possibility of heavy rain sporadically in several districts. There is relatively less chance of rain on Saturday, no chance of heavy rain.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain on Sunday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely in East and West Burdwan, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts.

There is a possibility of storms with rain and winds of 30 to 40 kmph in Kolkata and other districts. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain on Monday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely in Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts. There is a possibility of storms with rain and winds of 30 to 40 kmph in Kolkata and other districts.

Heavy rain will start in South Bengal from Tuesday to Thursday. There will be a possibility of thunderstorms with rain in all districts. Gusty winds with wind speeds of 30 to 50 kmph. Heavy rain is forecast sporadically in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur districts on Tuesday.

Scattered heavy rain is forecast on Wednesday in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur districts. Heavy rain warning will be in effect on Thursday in East and West Burdwan, Jhargram, West Medinipur, Purulia and Bankura districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain warning in North Bengal from Saturday to Tuesday. Gusty winds with light to moderate rain with thunderstorms will blow in all other districts. Heavy rain is likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts on Saturday.

Very heavy rain warning is in effect for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts on Sunday. Heavy rain forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Malda districts. Heavy rain is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts on Monday. Heavy rain is also likely sporadically in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on Tuesday.