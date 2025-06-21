Key Home Goods Unveils Limited Edition Cutting Board Collection: Where Functional Art Meets Heritage Craftsmanship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Home Goods , a design-forward brand rooted in old-world craftsmanship and modern heritage, proudly announces the release of its Signature Collection, a limited-edition series of artisan-crafted end-grain cutting boards and designer charcuterie boards that merge timeless form with everyday function.









Each piece in the collection is meticulously handcrafted from American hardwoods, finished with a blend of food-safe oils and waxes, and showcases the brand's distinctive proprietary houndstooth patterns, a visual hallmark that has become synonymous with Key Home Goods. With production strictly limited, every board is reserved for those who seek beauty, exclusivity, and purpose in all that they do.

At the heart of this launch is Andrew Key, a seventh-generation Texan, fine woodworker, and the founder of Key Home Goods. What began in 2019 as a pair of custom end-grain cutting boards made as wedding gifts for lifelong friends has grown into a full-fledged pursuit of heirloom craftsmanship.

“I never set out to start just another cutting board company,” says Andrew.“I wanted to create something truly extraordinary, pieces to be cherished, passed down, and appreciated for both their function and elegance.”

The Signature Collection represents more than kitchen tools; it's functional art, thoughtfully designed to elevate the rituals of cooking and gathering. Each board is book-matched for visual harmony, then assembled into a composition that's as structurally resilient as it is visually stunning, honoring the heritage of end-grain cutting boards while pioneering new ground in their design.

“Every board is made slowly, with intention,” Andrew explains.“Owning a Key Home Goods board is an invitation to savor life's richest moments. A centerpiece for gatherings and a canvas for creating memories with those you love. No two are alike, but every one is designed to be the best board you'll ever own, and the last one you'll ever need.”

The Signature Collection is available exclusively at KeyHomeGoods.com , with early access to new releases offered to registered collectors. Each board ships in custom packaging and includes access to the brand's white-glove support and timeless warranty, known as the Timeless Guarantee.

