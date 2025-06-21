Azerbaijani, Syrian Fms Delve Into Current Situation In Middle East (PHOTO)
Throughout the deliberations, the ministers engaged in an
extensive dialogue regarding the enhancement of both bilateral and
multilateral collaboration.
Focused emphasis was directed towards enhancing humanitarian assistance frameworks and investigating synergies for collaborative engagement in post-conflict reconstruction paradigms.
The criticality of rescinding unilateral sanctions on Syria was underscored, highlighting that their abrogation would significantly contribute to the facilitation of the nation's reconstruction and sustainable development trajectory.
The ministers also touched upon current regional and international security concerns, with a focus on developments in the Middle East and the recent escalation between Israel and Iran.
