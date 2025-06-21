Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Group Of Civil Servants - ORDER

President Ilham Aliyev Awards Group Of Civil Servants - ORDER


2025-06-21 10:06:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Presidential Order on the awarding of civil servants.

According to the Order, two individuals were awarded the Order “For Service to the Fatherland” of the 3rd degree, 32 individuals received the“Progress” medal, and 193 individuals were awarded the medal“For Distinction in Civil Service” for their effective work in the civil service.

Moreover, two individuals were awarded the honorary title of “Honored Civil Servant” for their long-term effective service in the civil service.

MENAFN21062025000195011045ID1109704173

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search