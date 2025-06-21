President Ilham Aliyev Awards Group Of Civil Servants - ORDER
According to the Order, two individuals were awarded the Order “For Service to the Fatherland” of the 3rd degree, 32 individuals received the“Progress” medal, and 193 individuals were awarded the medal“For Distinction in Civil Service” for their effective work in the civil service.
Moreover, two individuals were awarded the honorary title of “Honored Civil Servant” for their long-term effective service in the civil service.
