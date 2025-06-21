Institute Of Manuscripts Opens Exhibition As Part Of World Of Mugham Int'l Music Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Institute of Manuscripts has presented an exhibition of manuscripts and documents within the 7th World of Mugham International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

Participants of the symposium titled "Safiaddin al-Urmavi's Musical Heritage-Between the Past and the Present," held as part of the festival, familiarized themselves with the exhibition.

The exhibition featured treatises related to music, which are included in the symposium. Participants were provided with information about the 37 exhibits displayed there.

Among the exhibits, written in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Persian, and Arabic languages, there are treatises on music, as well as medieval manuscript miniatures depicting musical instruments. The exhibition attracted great interest from the visitors.

To promote the art of mugham, a genre rightly celebrated as the jewel of Azerbaijan's rich musical legacy, the 7th World of Mugham International Music Festival is being held the country on June 17-22.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, this prestigious event aims to showcase and preserve the cultural significance of mugham on the global stage.

The festival features over 50 performers, scholars, and distinguished guests from more than 25 countries, including Turkiye, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Iraq, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Canada, India, Norway, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and Switzerland.

The festivities commenced on June 17 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace with an opening concert titled "Bayati," highlighting the deep-rooted traditions of mugham.

A key highlight of the festival is an international competition among young talents from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, and China.

More than 30 emerging singers and instrumentalists compete, showcasing the next generation of mugham artists.

The concert program also includes an interactive sound performance in Icherisheher inspired by the "Mugham Hour" broadcast of Azerbaijan Radio from the 1950s-60s, a symposium dedicated to the theoretical and practical contributions of the 13th-century musicologist Safiaddin Urmavi, and the Mugham 12 music marathon. Well-known Azerbaijani mugham performers also deliver concert performances.

The festival will culminate on June 22 with the closing ceremony at the Aghdam Mugham Center in liberated Garabagh, the birthplace of mugham.