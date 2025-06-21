403
3F Oil Palm Drives Mega Plantation Initiative In Dima Hasao, Assam Under National Mission On Edible Oils
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Digandu Village, Dima Hasao, Assam | 20 June 2025: To boost domestic edible oil production, 3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with the Government of Assam, launched the annual mega oil palm plantation drive under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) at Digandu Village 5, Dima Hasao district on Friday.
The plantation has been established on a 20-hectare site owned by Mr. Maijen Hagjer, a local farmer dedicated to sustainable agricultural practices. A formal program was held at the Digandu Community Hall near to the plantation site.
3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading integrated oil palm companies, is playing a pivotal role in Assam's oil palm development efforts. Representing the company, Mr. Srinivasarao Kilari, Vice President, said“At 3F Oil Palm, we strongly believe that oil palm cultivation can be a transformative crop for the North-East. Our mission is to empower farmers through sustainable agriculture, ensuring long-term income stability and access to markets. We are committed to providing world-class planting material and timely technical guidance. This plantation in Dima Hasao is just the beginning and our focus is on building an entire ecosystem of support that benefits both farmers and the environment.”
The event was graced by Ms. Rupali Langthasa, Member, Autonomous Council, Diyungbra, Dima Hasao District, as the Guest of Honour, who expressed strong support for initiatives that contribute to farmer empowerment and local economic development.
Key government officials present at the program include Ms. Narmada Khersa, District Agriculture Officer, Dima Hasao; Ms. Kalpana Barman, State Nodal Officer – Oil Palm; Mr Pankaj Sharma, Zonal Head; Mr Jevin D. Thousen, District Nodal officer; Mr. P. Dutta, General Manager – Northeast Region, 3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd.; Ms Sujatha Phonglo ADO of Diyungbra block, Gram Pradhans of 11 villages participated.
Their presence highlighted the collaborative spirit between the government and private sector in implementing NMEO-OP's objectives in Assam and the wider North-East region. The event concluded with ceremonial planting at the site, symbolizing a shared vision for a greener, more self-reliant agricultural future.
About 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd:
3F Oil Palm Private Limited, is a company engaged in the Oil Palm development program in India ever since the project commenced in the early 1990s. Due to its continued vision towards this project, they have invested in and actively carrying out operations in 5 states of India. 3F Oil Palm remains highly committed to the Oil Palm development project, and are actively working towards self-reliance in edible oils in India.
