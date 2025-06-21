Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Airways Reschedules Flight To Minimise Disruptions


2025-06-21 08:02:02
The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has announced adjustments to the timings of several flights for the coming weeks to ensure network connectivity and minimize disruptions across the airline's global network.

Effective June 22, 2025, some flight departure times may be earlier than originally scheduled, stated the airlines in its travel alerts. It added that these changes are to preserve the integrity, reliability and resilience of its global network.

"Ahead of travel, passengers are urged to verify their flight departure times via qatarairways or by using the Qatar Airways mobile app to ensure a seamless journey," the national airline of the State of Qatar advised.

It further emphasised that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its highest priority and it fully complies with the international aviation regulations for safe aircraft routes.

