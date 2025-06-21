India Paves The Way For Global Well-Being Through Yoga: CM Yogi
Highlighting that nearly 190 countries embraced India's yoga tradition, the Chief Minister stated,“Yoga is a wonderful practice from India's sage tradition that keeps both the body and the mind healthy.”
This morning, UP CM Yogi Adityanath led the International Yoga Day celebrations in the state by leading a mass yoga session at the Gorakhnath Temple, accompanied by thousands of volunteers and yoga enthusiasts.
Addressing the yoga practitioners at Mahant Digvijaynath Memorial Hall on Gorakhnath Temple premises, he said that by promoting yoga as a tool for public welfare, India has offered the world a path to holistic health.
Quoting the ancient saying“Sharir madhyam khalu dharma sadhanam” - the body is indeed the means to fulfil Dharma - he said that all four pursuits of human life, Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha, are rooted in physical well-being. A healthy body, he noted, is essential not only for material success and personal fulfilment but also for spiritual advancement.
He explained that yoga plays a vital role in keeping the body healthy so that one can pursue these goals. India has always used yoga as a way to support public welfare, and through this, it has also guided the world toward universal well-being.
“Today, we see many different aspects of yoga. India's rich tradition has introduced the world to higher states of awareness through yoga. From personality development to revealing the mysteries of the universe, this vast knowledge of yoga is preserved in our Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Smritis, and other sacred texts,” the Chief Minister added.
The Chief Minister further credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving and globalising India's ancient yoga tradition.
"At a time when other countries were attempting to patent yoga postures, PM Modi took the historic step of securing global recognition for yoga through the United Nations. As a result of his efforts, International Yoga Day has been celebrated worldwide every year since June 21, 2015, with participation from 190 countries today", he stated.
“International Yoga Day is a way to honour our sacred tradition and help future generations stay connected to this rich heritage,” he added.
He also highlighted yoga's healing power, quoting the Sanskrit verse,“Na tasya rogo na jara na mrityuh praptasya yogagrimayam shareeram,” which means a body refined through yoga becomes free from illness, ageing, and even death.
