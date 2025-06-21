Pan-African Youth Take The Lead At Corpsafrica's 2025 All-Country Conference In Nairobi

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21, 2025/APO Group/ --

In a powerful convergence of hope, action, and purpose, more than 1,000 young change-makers, policymakers, philanthropists, and development partners from across Africa came together in Nairobi on Wednesday to mark the opening of CorpsAfrica's ( ) 2025 All-Country Conference (ACC 2025).

Under the theme ' Leading with Ubuntu: African Youth Transforming the Continent,' speakers at the ACC 2025 unanimously called for African governments to institutionalize youth volunteerism as a pillar of national development. They urged policymakers to create enabling environments while aligning volunteer programs with broader socio-economic objectives, including job creation, civic engagement, and education.

“At a time when Africa's youth are calling for meaningful opportunities and a voice in shaping their future, we stand firm in our belief that they are the solution. Our vision is to cultivate a generation of African leaders-rooted in community and committed to sparking sustainable change from the grassroots up,” said Liz Fanning, Founder and CEO of CorpsAfrica.

CorpsAfrica's ACC 2025 is the organisation's flagship biennial gathering, uniting diverse stakeholders to champion and accelerate youth-driven development across Africa. Building on the momentum of the ACC 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda, this year's five-day summit aims to elevate the role of African youth-not just as leaders of tomorrow but as present-day catalysts for community-led, youth-driven transformation .

Hosted at the Kenya School of Government, ACC 2025 brings together CorpsAfrica Volunteers, alumni, and staff from all 11 operating countries-Kenya, Malawi, Ghana, Rwanda, Morocco, Senegal, Ethiopia, Uganda, The Gambia, South Africa, and Côte d'Ivoire -marking a continental milestone in celebrating the power of volunteerism, African philanthropy, and youth innovation.

"Since 2011, we've deployed over 1,000 African volunteers to under-resourced rural communities-not to impose solutions, but to listen, collaborate, and implement low-cost, high-impact community-led projects rooted in Indigenous knowledge. These aren't just projects; they're transformative platforms for human-centered design and asset-based community development," emphasized Dr. Samora Otieno, CorpsAfrica's Chief of Programs.

The results speak volumes: CorpsAfrica volunteers have spearheaded more than Over 10,500 social and economic activities and 425 small-scale, high-impact community projects since 2021, improving the lives of nearly 2 million people. From education and clean water access to food security and youth entrepreneurship, these grassroots efforts tackle Africa's most pressing challenges-one community at a time.

CorpsAfrica's ACC 2025 convenes in Nairobi at a pivotal moment, as Africa's youth champion calls for expanded access to employment, entrepreneurship, and meaningful economic inclusion. Africa is the world's youngest continent, with more than 70% of sub-Saharan Africa's population under the age of 30 - yet faces a youth unemployment crisis of staggering proportions.

For example, Kenya's youth unemployment rate exceeds 38%, while Nigeria and South Africa grapple with even higher rates of 42% and 46% respectively.

The conference aligns with global recognition of volunteerism's transformative potential-including the UN Volunteers' 2022 State of the World's Volunteerism Report, which urges nations to formally recognize volunteer time as a measurable national economic asset.

“We must reframe volunteerism - not as unpaid work, but as transformative leadership and professional development that accelerates public service for the 21st century” emphasized Dr. Patricia King'ori-Mugendi, Country Director of CorpsAfrica/Kenya.”

CorpsAfrica envisions ACC 2025 as the catalyst for a fundamental shift-harnessing African philanthropy to scale grassroots innovation across the continent. The June 16-20, 2025 gathering embodies Ubuntu principles through its commitment to pan-African knowledge exchange and collaborative action.

Beyond conventional conferences, ACC 2025 delivers actionable outcomes: from youth investment policy dialogues to hands-on social enterprise incubators and community innovation demonstrations. This initiative re-frames the youth empowerment conversation, positioning volunteerism not as an alternative but as a strategic springboard to meaningful employment, entrepreneurial success, and values-driven leadership.

Participants attended robust professional development workshops and received a professional certificate to accelerate their careers on completion of their Volunteer service and become CorpsAfrica Alumni.

The Government of Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and innovation during the conference. Hon. Salim Mvurya, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sport, challenged African nations to break free from donor dependency, urging a collaborative approach where governments, local businesses, diaspora networks, and communities jointly invest in youth volunteerism programs that deliver tangible opportunities, social inclusion, and dignity.

'Africa's youth have spoken with unmistakable clarity,' Mvurya declared. 'They want jobs - not handouts; platforms - not patronage; and action - not promises. As policymakers, we recognize this reality. Young people aren't waiting - they're building. CorpsAfrica's model proves what happens when we equip youth with both trust and tools to lead.'

As the premier organization equipping young Africans to lead sustainable change in their communities, CorpsAfrica demonstrates a transformative model of development – conceived by Africans, led by Africans, and implemented by Africans.

'The All-Country Conference sends a clear message to our youth. As Africa's true transformation architects, your place isn't just in boardrooms – it's in villages, farms, classrooms, and clinics. Real leadership begins where people live, work, and struggle@, concluded Dr. King'ori-Mugendi.

CorpsAfrica is redefining volunteerism as a powerful professional pathway. By embedding service into education curricula, employment systems, and national development frameworks, CorpsAfrica is creating an ecosystem where community-driven solutions become Africa's sustainable growth engine.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CorpsAfrica.

CorpsAfrica Volunteers & Alumni attending the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, celebrating Pan-Africanism in the spirit of Ubuntu. Over 1,000 participants attended the biennial event including youths from 11 African countries (1)



CorpsAfrica Volunteers & Alumni attending the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, celebrating Pan-Africanism in the spirit of Ubuntu. Over 1,000 participants attended the biennial event including youths from 11 African countries (2)



CorpsAfrica Volunteers & Alumni attending the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, celebrating Pan-Africanism in the spirit of Ubuntu. Over 1,000 participants attended the biennial event including youths from 11 African countries (3)



CorpsAfrica Volunteers & Alumni attending the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, celebrating Pan-Africanism in the spirit of Ubuntu. Over 1,000 participants attended the biennial event including youths from 11 African countries (4)



CorpsAfrica Volunteers & Alumni attending the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, celebrating Pan-Africanism in the spirit of Ubuntu. Over 1,000 participants attended the biennial event including youths from 11 African countries (5)



CorpsAfrica Volunteers & Alumni attending the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, celebrating Pan-Africanism in the spirit of Ubuntu. Over 1,000 participants attended the biennial event including youths from 11 African countries (6)



CorpsAfrica Volunteers & Alumni attending the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, celebrating Pan-Africanism in the spirit of Ubuntu. Over 1,000 participants attended the biennial event including youths from 11 African countries (7)



Dr. Patricia King'ori-Mugendi, the CorpsAfrica Country Director/Kenya delivering her remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya, where stakeholders urged African Governments to institutionalize volunteerism as a national development strategy targeting youth empowerment and Community-Led Development



Liz Fanning, Founder & CEO CorpsAfrica, delivering her remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya. Founded in 2011, CorpsAfrica is currently in 11 countries, namely Kenya, Malawi, Ghana, Rwanda, Morocco, Senegal, Ethiopia, Uganda, The Gambia, and South Africa, with Côte d'Ivoire being the newest office , opened in April 2024



Bellama Gado, CorpsAfrica Exchange Volunteer from Ghana, speaking during the Opening Ceremony of the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya. Ms. Gado, will be starting her one-year exchange volunteer experience in Kenya as part of her volunteering and mutual learning, leadership skills and capacity building journey with CorpsAfrica



Magombe Muzamiru, CorpsAfrica Exchange Volunteer from Uganda, speaking during the Opening Ceremony of the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya. He is currently serving in Meru County in Eastern Kenya working with the community in Nchoroiboro Village, to establish a sunflower oil extraction enterprise to provide access to affordable cooking oil with the by-products being used to create Bar soap, which is sold for just 130 shillings, a price that ensures every member of the community can access it



Hon. Salim Mvurya, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, delivers his speech at the official opening of the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya, where he committed the Government's support in fast tracking the review of the Kenya National Volunteer Policy guidelines, currently under review, with the aim to create spaces for broader recognition and rewarding of voluntarism as a driver of civic engagement and social capital in Kenya



Prof. Nura Mohamed, Director General, Kenya School of Government (Left) with Hon. Salim Mvurya, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, (Ctr) visiting the Exhibition stands showcasing community-Led impact projects by the various youth volunteers at the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025 at the Kenya School of Government. On the right is Dr. Patricia King'ori-Mugendi, the CorpsAfrica Country Director/Kenya



Liz Fanning, Founder & CEO CorpsAfrica, speaks during the media briefing following the official opening of the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025 at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi, Kenya. Fanning urged governments and stakeholders not to view the continent's large youth population as a crisis but as Africa's greatest asset instead



Dr. Patricia King'ori-Mugendi, the CorpsAfrica Country Director/Kenya, speaks during the media briefing following the official opening of the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference 2025 at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi, Kenya, where she urged Africa to re-frame their perspective of volunteerism - not as unpaid work, but as transformative leadership and professional development that accelerates public and community service for the 21st century



About CorpsAfrica:

Founded in 2011, CorpsAfrica recruits and trains ambitious young Africans to serve as volunteers in remote, under-resourced communities in their own countries. These volunteers facilitate small-scale, high-impact projects that are identified by local people and designed through a process of community-led development and human-centered design. Learn more at .