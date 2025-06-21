403
UK Vessel Navigates Taiwan Strait for First Time Since 2021
(MENAFN) A Royal Navy vessel has made its first passage through the Taiwan Strait since 2021, sparking significant diplomatic attention, local media outlets reported.
The HMS Spey, a River-class offshore patrol ship, traversed the 110-mile-wide waterway on Wednesday, according to the UK's representative office in Taiwan, the British Office Taipei, which was quoted by a local broadcaster.
UK authorities emphasized that the ship's voyage adhered fully to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, maintaining international maritime norms.
On Thursday, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement, asserting that the vessel's journey “once again defended the freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait with concrete actions and demonstrated its firm position that the Taiwan Strait is international waters,” a stance that the ministry “welcomed.”
The Ministry also urged “like-minded countries such as the UK to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and maintain a rules-based international order.”
Meanwhile, Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported an uptick in Chinese military activity, detecting 25 sorties of Chinese aircraft and monitoring 7 ships in the area surrounding the island. Notably, 19 of the aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which remains a point of contention between Taiwan and China.
The detected activity continued until 6 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Wednesday), as shared by the ministry on X.
In a separate development, Japan also reported its military movements, with the Takanami, a Japanese destroyer, transiting the Taiwan Strait last week. This occurred shortly after a Chinese fighter jet came dangerously close to a Japanese patrol aircraft above the Pacific Ocean, according to local media, citing diplomatic sources.
The encounter came a day after Japan reported spotting two Chinese aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong, operating for the first time in the western Pacific.
Japan expressed “serious concern” over the incident, warning that it could have led to a collision. However, China responded by accusing Japan of engaging in provocative reconnaissance flights and naval maneuvers.
The Taiwan Strait median line serves as an informal boundary between Taiwan and mainland China, though Beijing disputes its legitimacy.
China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan maintains its claim to independence.
