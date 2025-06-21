Italian defense minister stresses NATO need to adjest strategy

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto emphasized on Friday the need for NATO to adjust its strategy and structure in response to changing global dynamics.Speaking about the alliance’s broader mission, Crosetto remarked, “If NATO was born to guarantee peace and mutual defense, either it becomes an organization that takes on this task by talking to the Global South or we will not reach the goal of having security within rules that apply to everyone.” He added, “The US and the EU are no longer the center of the world.”Crosetto also addressed speculation about the potential use of US military bases in Italy if Washington were to engage in the ongoing armed conflict between Iran and Israel. He clarified that no official request had been made by the US government and stated, “It is useless to talk about something that does not exist, but every time (Italian) Parliament asks us to go and report, we go, it is an obligation.”His comments came amid intensifying hostilities that began last Friday when Israel conducted airstrikes on various targets in Iran, including key military and nuclear infrastructure. In response, Tehran launched retaliatory attacks, with Israeli sources reporting at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries from Iranian missile strikes.

