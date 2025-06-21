403
Japan Calls on Israel to Adhere to International Law
(MENAFN) On Friday, Japan urged Israel to adhere to international law and take steps to de-escalate the ongoing conflict with Iran.
During a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya expressed Tokyo’s “deep concern over the ongoing exchange of retaliatory attacks and the resulting extensive damage,” according to a statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry.
While condemning Tehran's "development of nuclear weapons" as “unacceptable,” Iwaya stressed the necessity of resolving the issue through diplomatic dialogue. "Efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue are essential," he emphasized.
"Any action that could further escalate the situation should be avoided, and restoring calm is of the utmost importance," Iwaya continued. He also reiterated Japan's request for Israel’s cooperation in "ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals."
Tokyo confirmed on Friday that it had evacuated 87 Japanese nationals and their family members from Iran and Israel, according to local media.
In response to the ongoing situation in Gaza, Iwaya highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire and de-escalation to enable the release of hostages and improve the dire humanitarian conditions.
The Japanese foreign minister “strongly urged Israel to abide by international law, including international humanitarian law, such as protecting civilians and ensuring humanitarian assistance,” the Foreign Ministry statement read.
In turn, Saar provided an explanation of Israel's stance, assuring that Israel would cooperate with efforts to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals.
Japan has also previously condemned Israel’s military actions against Iran. Last Friday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called Israel’s attacks “totally intolerable” and “extremely regrettable.”
The violence erupted last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple targets across Iran, including military and nuclear sites. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile strikes.
As of now, Israeli authorities report at least 25 fatalities and hundreds of injuries from Iranian missile attacks, while the death toll in Iran has risen to at least 639, with over 1,300 people injured.
