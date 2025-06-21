Who Do You Think Is An Animal Here, Asks Actress Sadaa

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Expressing her anger and displeasure over the insensitive and reckless manner in which some humans were seen provoking a tiger that was minding its own business, actress Sadaa on Saturday said that she was "ashamed to bear the label of hopeless humanity".

The actress, who shared the video clip of a mob pelting stones at a tiger that was looking to head away on her Instagram page, wrote, "The deep sense of regret over humanity's impact on the planet and its inhabitants haunts me, making it hard to find peace. It's appalling how we destroy our harmonious relationship with nature and other species, all while many remain disturbingly apathetic, unbothered."

She further said,"The solution seems simple: empathy, responsibility & understanding– yet it's a change that feels impossibly distant."

Sadaa, who, at one point in time, was one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries before turning a wildlife photographer, further said,"I can only ask for forgiveness from every species but our own, for being the most insensitive, selfish & reckless. Ashamed to bear the label of hopeless humanity."

The actress went on to point out that the tiger video was a forward and that the incident apparently happened in Maharastra.

Sadaa, who has truly turned into not only a full-fledged wild life photographer but also a wildlife activist, had earlier said that that wild life had a way of imparting valuable lessons without even trying.

In fact, her observation on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day caught the attention of quite a few of her fans.

Taking to her social media timelines, actress Sadaa had penned a lengthy post on the lessons that wildlife can teach humans.

She had said,“Wildlife has a way of imparting valuable lessons and insights without even trying. The natural world is full of inspiring examples. In this case, it's“Consent is everything!”. Consent is a fundamental principle that can be learned from the natural world, as seen in the peacock's courtship ritual. It highlights the importance of mutual respect, boundaries and agreement in all interactions.”

The actress then went on to explain in detail how peacocks court the peahens. She said,“The majestic peacocks will dance for days on end to win their lady. In a beautiful display of self-determination, the peahen retains control over her choices and the peacock must earn her admiration with a lot of hard work. Until a peahen is truly impressed and gives her consent, mating won't happen.”

She concluded the post raising the question, 'Doesn't this beautiful bird highlight the importance of respecting boundaries and desires – in both the animal kingdom and our own?”

The actress pointed out that the video of the peacock which she had posted along with her post was actually an old one.