403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Scholars from Japan, UK, US get awarded 2025 Kyoto Prize
(MENAFN)
Three distinguished scholars from Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have been awarded the 2025 Kyoto Prize, Japan’s highest private honor for global achievement, the Inamori Foundation announced on Friday.
In the field of Advanced Technology, Japanese mathematical engineer Shun-ichi Amari was recognized for his “pioneering contributions to opening up theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence and establishment of information geometry,” which have led to the development of many influential theories.
British developmental biologist Azim Surani received the Kyoto Prize in Basic Sciences for his “discovery of genomic imprinting in mammals and elucidation of its molecular mechanisms,” offering groundbreaking insights across various areas of life sciences.
The Arts and Philosophy prize was awarded to American psychologist Carol Gilligan, who established a new academic foundation to address global care-related issues. She was recognized for “pointing out the distortions and limitations of conventional psychological theories by analyzing women’s thoughts and behaviors.”
The Kyoto Prize has been awarded annually since 1985 by the Inamori Foundation to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity through achievements in advanced technology, basic sciences, and the arts and philosophy.
Three distinguished scholars from Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have been awarded the 2025 Kyoto Prize, Japan’s highest private honor for global achievement, the Inamori Foundation announced on Friday.
In the field of Advanced Technology, Japanese mathematical engineer Shun-ichi Amari was recognized for his “pioneering contributions to opening up theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence and establishment of information geometry,” which have led to the development of many influential theories.
British developmental biologist Azim Surani received the Kyoto Prize in Basic Sciences for his “discovery of genomic imprinting in mammals and elucidation of its molecular mechanisms,” offering groundbreaking insights across various areas of life sciences.
The Arts and Philosophy prize was awarded to American psychologist Carol Gilligan, who established a new academic foundation to address global care-related issues. She was recognized for “pointing out the distortions and limitations of conventional psychological theories by analyzing women’s thoughts and behaviors.”
The Kyoto Prize has been awarded annually since 1985 by the Inamori Foundation to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity through achievements in advanced technology, basic sciences, and the arts and philosophy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment