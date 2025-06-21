Scholars from Japan, UK, US get awarded 2025 Kyoto Prize

Three distinguished scholars from Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have been awarded the 2025 Kyoto Prize, Japan’s highest private honor for global achievement, the Inamori Foundation announced on Friday.In the field of Advanced Technology, Japanese mathematical engineer Shun-ichi Amari was recognized for his “pioneering contributions to opening up theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence and establishment of information geometry,” which have led to the development of many influential theories.British developmental biologist Azim Surani received the Kyoto Prize in Basic Sciences for his “discovery of genomic imprinting in mammals and elucidation of its molecular mechanisms,” offering groundbreaking insights across various areas of life sciences.The Arts and Philosophy prize was awarded to American psychologist Carol Gilligan, who established a new academic foundation to address global care-related issues. She was recognized for “pointing out the distortions and limitations of conventional psychological theories by analyzing women’s thoughts and behaviors.”The Kyoto Prize has been awarded annually since 1985 by the Inamori Foundation to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity through achievements in advanced technology, basic sciences, and the arts and philosophy.

