Dutch DM Warns: Putin's Imperialistic Ambitions Go Beyond Ukraine

He said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“I think Russia, even though they are only gaining limited successes, as you say, poses a very big threat. We see that they are continuously further building up their military capabilities: producing more weapon systems and recruiting more soldiers. What we also see is that they are not only doing this to continue their aggression in Ukraine, but are also already preparing for a potential conflict beyond Ukraine. We also see that they are replenishing their inventory levels in other parts of Russia as well. So, I think that is very concerning. We also know that Putin's imperialistic ambitions go beyond Ukraine and that he wants to reinstate the influence of the Soviet empire, for example, in the Baltic states and other regions. So, I think this is a very serious concern, and that is why I fully support the NATO military plans that are made not only to defend NATO territory but also to deter Russia,” Brekelmans said.

The minister also commented on the possibility of a ceasefire, expressing hope that it could become reality:“I think it's very good that Ukraine has shown willingness to talk, negotiate, and have a ceasefire of 30 days or longer in the short term. However, we do see, of course, a lack of willingness on the Russian side. What we need to do - and this is something I often tell my colleagues - is try to change the underlying dynamic. As long as Putin believes that prolonging the war will put him in a better position, I think he will continue the fight and will not be inclined to compromise. He doesn't care that he is losing 1,000 or even more soldiers a day, which of course is ridiculous considering the territory he is gaining. But as long as he thinks fighting is in his interest, and that time is on his side - that he will be in a better position in a month or a year if he continues fighting - then I'm afraid he will keep going. So, we need to put more pressure on Russia to weaken their position, and keep supporting Ukraine to strengthen theirs. If that happens, then I think Putin will be forced to sit at the table and compromise,” Brekelmans emphasized.

Netherlands' DM: Strengthening of Russia's position in Ukraine poses greater threat to NATO

As Ukrinform previously reported, during U.S.-Ukrainian negotiations in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) in March, the U.S. and Ukraine agreed to develop measures for implementing agreements between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky to prohibit strikes on energy infrastructure in both Russia and Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha added that Russia has not yet responded to Ukraine's constructive ceasefire proposals submitted in Istanbul, resorting only to ultimatums.