Cultural Center In Kherson Region Completely Destroyed By Drone Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Last night, the Russians attacked Novooleksandrivka with a drone,” the report said.

As noted, the local cultural center was completely destroyed by the UAV strike. No people were injured.

The occupiers also continue to terrorize settlements in the Kherson community with drones. According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , fires broke out in Zelenivka, Kherson region, the day before due to attacks by Russian drones. The Regional Military Administration published relevant photos.

According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region, over the past day, June 18, there were 13 fires in the region, six of which were caused by enemy attacks.

According to the State Emergency Service, three fires caused by Russian shelling were recorded in the residential sector. Residential buildings and farm buildings were on fire.

Russians shellregion throughout day, injuring eight people

In open areas, fire and rescue units, together with the local fire department, extinguished nine fires, two of which were caused by enemy shelling. The total area of the firefighting operation was 8 hectares.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired artillery at an emergency medical station in the village of Bilozerka , Kherson region, during the night.