EIB To Provide EUR 100M To Rebuild And Modernize Ukraine's Water Supply Systems

“This year, we expanded our cooperation with the bank (the European Investment Bank – ed.) in the water sector by signing a new EUR 100 million agreement,” said Kostiantyn Kovalchuk, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development.“These funds will be used to repair pipelines and sewer infrastructure, bringing them up to modern standards. The ministry is currently working on ratifying the agreement and preparing the necessary implementation documents.”

During a meeting with the EIB delegation, the parties discussed the Ukraine Water Recovery program-an initiative aimed at the rapid restoration and modernization of water and sanitation services in cities affected by the war. According to the ministry, the sector requires an estimated $11 billion in investment over the next decade to fully recover.

To enhance cooperation with international partners such as the World Bank, the EIB, and UNICEF, the ministry also proposed establishing a Water Policy and Reform Office. The office would coordinate sector reforms, policy development, investment strategies, digital transformation, and donor engagement.

The meeting also addressed potential areas for expanded cooperation, including support from international experts in aligning Ukrainian legislation with EU standards, developing directives and regulations, organizing educational initiatives, and exploring joint efforts in solid waste management.

The EIB leadership reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Ministry's initiatives. The ministry is currently preparing a list of the sector's priority needs, which will soon be submitted to the EIB for consideration.

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada ratified a EUR 16.5 million grant agreement with the European Investment Bank aimed at advancing renewable energy development in Ukraine.

Photo credit: Ministry for Communities and Territories Development