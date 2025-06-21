Issue Of Equipment Purchase For Khmelnytskyi NPP Remains Open - Energy Minister
"The issue is not closed yet, there is no official refusal," Galushchenko said.
According to the minister, the negotiation process has now intensified. Thus, the Ministry of Energy plans to involve the IAEA as one of the leaders in the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. Galushchenko expressed hope that the required documents will be signed off.Read also: Zelensky discusses Zaporizhzhia NPP situation with IAEA Chief
As reported, on April 15, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov said the country would not sell Ukraine two Russian reactors from the unfinished Belene NPP, which were planned to be used for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.
On February 11, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian-made equipment from Bulgaria for the completion of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP. At the same time, the parliament is yet to adopt a separate law for the actual start of the completion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment