Issue Of Equipment Purchase For Khmelnytskyi NPP Remains Open - Energy Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, who spoke at a Q&A session in Parliament on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The issue is not closed yet, there is no official refusal," Galushchenko said.

According to the minister, the negotiation process has now intensified. Thus, the Ministry of Energy plans to involve the IAEA as one of the leaders in the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. Galushchenko expressed hope that the required documents will be signed off.

As reported, on April 15, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov said the country would not sell Ukraine two Russian reactors from the unfinished Belene NPP, which were planned to be used for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

On February 11, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian-made equipment from Bulgaria for the completion of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP. At the same time, the parliament is yet to adopt a separate law for the actual start of the completion.