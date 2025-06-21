Kyrgyzstan, OPEC Fund Sign Framework Partnership Agreement
The document was signed on the sidelines of the OPEC Fund Development Forum 2025, held in Vienna, Austria. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation and grant Kyrgyzstan broader access to international financial resources for the implementation of priority national projects-ranging from hydropower development to small business support.
The OPEC Fund has thrown its hat in the ring, ready to roll up its sleeves for some bilateral cooperation and has graciously accepted an invitation to pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan in the not-so-distant future.
During the forum's plenary session titled“Towards a Green-Blue Future: Rethinking Infrastructure Through the Lens of Nature,” Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Choro Seyitov emphasized the importance of sustainable and nature-based solutions in infrastructure projects, particularly in the context of climate change and glacier melting.
The OPEC Fund for International Development is a multilateral development finance institution established in 1976. The Fund's 12 member countries are Algeria, Ecuador, Gabon, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Venezuela. The OPEC Fund is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively.
