Xi stresses need for China, New Zealand cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Beijing on Friday, emphasizing the need for both nations to deepen cooperation across multiple fields.Xi highlighted the long-standing strength of China–New Zealand relations, noting that for over five decades since diplomatic ties were established, the partnership has remained at the forefront of China’s relations with Western developed nations.Now entering the second decade of their comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi called on both sides to further develop the relationship to bring tangible benefits to their peoples. He stressed the importance of focusing on collaboration, using the countries’ complementary strengths to expand cooperation in trade, investment, scientific and technological innovation, climate change, and infrastructure development.Xi also encouraged increased engagement in education, cultural exchange, youth programs, and local-level partnerships, saying these areas could help foster deeper mutual understanding.“There are no historical grievances or fundamental conflicts of interests between China and New Zealand. Both countries should respect each other, seek common ground while reserving differences, and appropriately view and address differences and disagreements,” Xi stated.He also noted that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations, framing the moment as a timely opportunity for renewed international cooperation.

