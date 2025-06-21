403
Trump says key ending of Russian-Ukrianian war is negotated deal
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump believes that only a negotiated agreement between Russia and Ukraine can bring an end to their ongoing conflict, according to comments from a State Department spokesperson.
Trump’s involvement in pushing for a ceasefire helped revive direct talks between the two nations in Türkiye last month—discussions that Ukraine had halted in 2022 to focus on military efforts.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated that Moscow is not demanding Ukraine’s unconditional surrender but insists Kiev must accept the “realities on the ground.” He also warned that Ukraine’s negotiating position weakens as time passes.
During a Friday press briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked whether Putin’s remarks suggested a lack of seriousness about negotiations and how Washington plans to respond.
Bruce explained, “as I’ve mentioned before, during negotiations, things sometimes progress, things change. That’s the whole point of negotiations and conversations: You signal how long you’re generally willing to wait, but you also know if someone is serious.” She also acknowledged blunt statements Trump has made about Putin.
