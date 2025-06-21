Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Reports Shooting Down Iranian Drone

Israel Reports Shooting Down Iranian Drone


2025-06-21 05:04:52
(MENAFN) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Saturday that its air force successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched from Iran, triggering sirens in several northern regions of Israel.

The incident unfolded between 8:46 and 8:52 a.m. local time (05:46–05:52 GMT) when the UAV prompted alerts in areas including the Beit Shean Valley, Samaria, Wadi Ara, and nearby communities. According to the IDF's statement, the drone was intercepted and destroyed mid-flight, preventing any potential damage or casualties.

The IDF did not provide further details about the nature of the drone's payload or whether it caused any harm before being taken down. Iranian officials have yet to address or confirm the claims made by Israeli authorities.

This development comes as hostilities between Israel and Iran have intensified since June 13, when Israeli airstrikes targeted key Iranian military and nuclear sites. The strikes sparked a fierce retaliation from Tehran, which has launched missile attacks on Israeli targets.

Since the conflict's escalation, Israeli officials have reported at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries from Iranian missile strikes. In contrast, Iranian media claims that the Israeli assault has resulted in 639 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries.

Both nations remain locked in a deadly cycle of retaliation, with no signs of de-escalation in sight.

MENAFN21062025000045017169ID1109703549

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search