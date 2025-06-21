403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Reports Shooting Down Iranian Drone
(MENAFN) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Saturday that its air force successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched from Iran, triggering sirens in several northern regions of Israel.
The incident unfolded between 8:46 and 8:52 a.m. local time (05:46–05:52 GMT) when the UAV prompted alerts in areas including the Beit Shean Valley, Samaria, Wadi Ara, and nearby communities. According to the IDF's statement, the drone was intercepted and destroyed mid-flight, preventing any potential damage or casualties.
The IDF did not provide further details about the nature of the drone's payload or whether it caused any harm before being taken down. Iranian officials have yet to address or confirm the claims made by Israeli authorities.
This development comes as hostilities between Israel and Iran have intensified since June 13, when Israeli airstrikes targeted key Iranian military and nuclear sites. The strikes sparked a fierce retaliation from Tehran, which has launched missile attacks on Israeli targets.
Since the conflict's escalation, Israeli officials have reported at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries from Iranian missile strikes. In contrast, Iranian media claims that the Israeli assault has resulted in 639 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries.
Both nations remain locked in a deadly cycle of retaliation, with no signs of de-escalation in sight.
The incident unfolded between 8:46 and 8:52 a.m. local time (05:46–05:52 GMT) when the UAV prompted alerts in areas including the Beit Shean Valley, Samaria, Wadi Ara, and nearby communities. According to the IDF's statement, the drone was intercepted and destroyed mid-flight, preventing any potential damage or casualties.
The IDF did not provide further details about the nature of the drone's payload or whether it caused any harm before being taken down. Iranian officials have yet to address or confirm the claims made by Israeli authorities.
This development comes as hostilities between Israel and Iran have intensified since June 13, when Israeli airstrikes targeted key Iranian military and nuclear sites. The strikes sparked a fierce retaliation from Tehran, which has launched missile attacks on Israeli targets.
Since the conflict's escalation, Israeli officials have reported at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries from Iranian missile strikes. In contrast, Iranian media claims that the Israeli assault has resulted in 639 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries.
Both nations remain locked in a deadly cycle of retaliation, with no signs of de-escalation in sight.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment