Nicaraguan Coffee Achieves Record Results At 2025 Cup Of Excellence Auction
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicaragua's coffee industry reached a new milestone on June 19, 2025, when its best coffees sold for record prices at the Cup of Excellence auction.
The Alliance for Coffee Excellence, which runs the event, confirmed that 30 top coffees from Nicaragua were chosen after careful tasting by international experts.
These coffees came from different regions, with Nueva Segovia standing out for producing the highest-scoring lots.
Over 100 companies from 19 countries joined the auction, placing nearly 2,800 bids. The highest price paid was $88.20 per pound for a Geisha coffee from Nueva Segovia.
The average price for each small lot also set a new record at $2,300. Most of this money goes straight to the farmers, which helps them invest in their farms and communities.
Nicaragua expects to produce about 2.58 million bags of coffee in the 2025/26 season and export around 2.42 million bags.
Arabica beans make up more than 95% of the country's coffee. The United States buys about half of Nicaragua's coffee exports, with the European Union also being a major buyer.
Nicaraguan Coffee Achieves Record Results at 2025 Cup of Excellence Auction
High international prices in 2025 encouraged farmers to spend more on fertilizers and improve their crops. This led to steady yields, averaging 18 bags per hectare.
However, the industry still faces problems like not enough workers, difficulties getting loans, and delays at shipping ports, which increase costs.
Wholesale coffee prices in Nicaragua ranged from $2.66 to $5.32 per pound in 2025, while retail prices could reach $7.60 per pound.
The coffee sector remains important for the country, providing jobs for over 330,000 people and supporting many rural families.
The 2025 Cup of Excellence auction shows that buyers are willing to pay more for high-quality, traceable coffees from Nicaragua.
This success helps farmers earn better incomes and gives the country a stronger reputation in the global coffee market.
All facts and figures in this article come from official sources, including the Alliance for Coffee Excellence and the USDA.
Nicaraguan Coffee Achieves Record Results at 2025 Cup of Excellence Auction
