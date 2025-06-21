403
Craft Contest Promotes Environmental Awareness
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its World Environment Day celebrations, Chaliyar Doha organised EcoForm 2025, a craft competition based on the themes of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, for school students in Qatar.
Ideal Indian School's Joel Ishwan won the first prize, followed by Fathima Shibil and Anum Mansoor who secured the second and third prizes, respectively. The jury comprised Sajeev Krishnan, Varsha Sainesh and Roshni Krishnan.
Environmentalist Dr Naeem Mullungal delivered the World Environment Day message on the theme 'One Earth, One Chance – Our New Normal for a Sustainable Future.'
The event was conducted in collaboration with Naseem Humans, the CSR initiative of Naseem Healthcare.
The EcoForm was inaugurated by Indian Cultural Centre managing committee member Anu Sharma. Chaliyar Doha Women's Wing president Muhsina Zameel presided, treasurer Shana Abid welcomed the attendees and vice-president Sherhana Niyas proposed a vote of thanks.
The concluding ceremony was presided by Chaliyar Doha vice-president Rasheed Ali Pothukallu. General secretary Sabikhussalam Edavanna delivered the welcome address.
Naseem Humans president Dr Sampath and Chaliyar Doha founder president V C Mashood Thiruthiyad offered felicitations. The first prize was awarded by Naseem Healthcare assistant general manager Rishad P K. Mementos for judges were presented by secretary Abdurahman Mampad, Mujeeb Cheekkod, and managing committee member Ashraf P Mampad.
Dr Mullungal was honoured with a memento by treasurer Abdul Azeez, and Chaliyar Doha chief adviser Zameel Abdul Wahid handed over a token of appreciation to Naseem Humans.
Women's Wing executive members Femina Saleem, Febi, Shabana, Dr Asheekha, Risana, Sifana, Fausiya, Ibtisam, and Rimshida led the prize distribution and co-ordinated the programme.
