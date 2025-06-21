403
Russia inks nuclear energy agreement with Burkina Faso
(MENAFN) Russia and Burkina Faso have officially signed a cooperation agreement to advance the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including joint projects in radiation technologies and specialist training. The deal was formalized on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) by Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Burkina Faso’s Energy Minister Yacouba Zabré Gouba.
Likhachev called the agreement a key step in strengthening ties between the two countries, noting Russia’s readiness to offer advanced technology and expert support to promote sustainable development and enhance energy security in the region.
The new agreement follows a 2023 roadmap signed during the ATOMEXPO forum in Sochi, outlining collaboration in nuclear infrastructure development, safety regulations, and the application of radioisotopes in fields such as medicine, agriculture, and industry.
Burkina Faso initiated its partnership with Russia in the nuclear field after interim President Ibrahim Traore discussed energy cooperation with President Vladimir Putin at last year’s Russia–Africa Summit. In October 2024, the two countries agreed to build a nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso, one of the least electrified countries in the world.
Rosatom’s renewable energy arm, NovaWind, is also involved in neighboring Mali, where it is constructing a $217 million, 200-megawatt solar power plant expected to increase Mali’s electricity output by 10%.
Russia recently announced similar nuclear cooperation agreements with Mali, which are expected to be formalized soon.
