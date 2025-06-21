Afghanistan Turns To Russia For Food Imports: Omari

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan is holding talks with Russia to expand food imports-particularly wheat and other essential commodities-as concerns grow that the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could disrupt trade routes with Tehran, officials said.

Participating at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Acting Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Ataullah Omari said Kabul is seeking to diversify its food supply sources as tensions in the region threaten existing trade routes, particularly with Iran-a key supplier of dairy and other goods to Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is definitely aiming for self-sufficiency in its agricultural products. However, we still rely on some food items that come from Iran, and if problems arise there, it will undoubtedly have its effects,” Omari told Reuters.

Afghanistan currently sources a significant portion of its wheat and flour from Russia and Kazakhstan. This year, the caretaker government is requesting Russia supply more wheat rather than processed flour, aligning with its push to boost domestic milling capacity.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has become a critical trade partner for Afghanistan, also supplying sugar and vegetable oil.

Afghanistan was the top buyer of Russian flour in 2024 but has increased its own wheat production by 10% to 4.83 million metric tons. Still, the country's annual wheat consumption stands at about 6.8 million metric tons, leaving a considerable shortfall.

“For the past four years, since the withdrawal of the Americans, we have been making efforts to provide our essential food supplies ourselves. The remaining amount, including flour and wheat, is supplied annually by Russia,” Omari said.“We have requested that Russia send us wheat instead of flour. Additionally, the import of other products that come from Russia to our country annually is progressing well.”

Omari also voiced concern for the estimated 4.5 million Afghan refugees in Iran, who he said could be at risk if the regional conflict escalates.

Omari is leading a high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), which includes officials from the Ministries of Economy, Commerce and Industry, the Chamber of Commerce, and a number of Afghan businessmen.

The delegation departed for St. Petersburg on June 16 to attend the forum, which runs from June 18 to 21 and draws representatives from more than 140 countries.

hz/sa