Niger strips French nuclear leading company of uranium mine
(MENAFN) Niger’s military-led government has announced the nationalization of the Somair uranium mine, previously operated by French state-owned nuclear company Orano, citing illegal conduct and the expiration of the company’s mining contract in December 2023.
The decision, announced after a Council of Ministers meeting and reported by national broadcaster RTN, claims Orano acted irresponsibly and unilaterally ended operations. Officials stated the move was a step toward ensuring more responsible and sovereign control over Niger’s natural resources.
“This nationalization enables more transparent and sustainable management of our mining assets and ensures that the benefits of these resources serve the people of Niger,” said a government press release via the Niger Press Agency.
Tensions between Niger and France have intensified since a July 2023 military coup, which led to severed defense ties and the withdrawal of French troops. In line with other West African nations like Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali, Niger has begun reevaluating foreign control over its mining industry to enhance state revenues.
Orano, which owns 63.4% of Somair (with Niger holding the rest), previously accused the government of seizing the mine and arresting one of its executives. The company has launched several international arbitration cases in response.
Niger alleges that Orano disconnected Somair from its global IT systems last December, effectively halting operations and terminating licenses without prior notification.
Niger ranks as the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer and supplies about 15–17% of the uranium used in France’s nuclear power generation, making the mine a strategically important energy source for Europe.
