403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-Africa’s vice president discusses AI dangers with Russian youth
(MENAFN) South African Vice President Paul Mashatile advised young people to approach artificial intelligence (AI) thoughtfully, warning that overreliance on the technology could hinder their creativity and weaken cultural identity. He delivered this message during a youth event titled The SPIEF Academy, hosted by Russia’s Roscongress Foundation on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Mashatile emphasized South Africa’s commitment to youth empowerment through development programs aimed at fostering innovation and future job creation. He noted that while unemployment remains a challenge, young people have the potential to become entrepreneurs—provided they receive the necessary financial support.
“Young people have many fresh ideas,” he said. “Though many struggle to find jobs, with the right resources, they can become job creators themselves.”
However, he cautioned that AI, if misused, can be detrimental. “It’s easy to become complacent—AI can write an essay for you, for example—but that’s what we must guard against. It should enhance our creativity, not replace it,” Mashatile warned.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining cultural identity while engaging with AI-generated content, urging youth to remain grounded in their heritage.
Mashatile praised Russia’s long-standing role in offering educational opportunities to African students and expressed interest in learning from Russia’s advancements in AI. “We’re also here to learn from Russian youth and their work in this space,” he added.
The SPIEF Academy engages students and young professionals (aged 18–23) in key discussions on global economic issues, technological innovation, and societal change, drawing participants from top Russian universities.
Mashatile emphasized South Africa’s commitment to youth empowerment through development programs aimed at fostering innovation and future job creation. He noted that while unemployment remains a challenge, young people have the potential to become entrepreneurs—provided they receive the necessary financial support.
“Young people have many fresh ideas,” he said. “Though many struggle to find jobs, with the right resources, they can become job creators themselves.”
However, he cautioned that AI, if misused, can be detrimental. “It’s easy to become complacent—AI can write an essay for you, for example—but that’s what we must guard against. It should enhance our creativity, not replace it,” Mashatile warned.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining cultural identity while engaging with AI-generated content, urging youth to remain grounded in their heritage.
Mashatile praised Russia’s long-standing role in offering educational opportunities to African students and expressed interest in learning from Russia’s advancements in AI. “We’re also here to learn from Russian youth and their work in this space,” he added.
The SPIEF Academy engages students and young professionals (aged 18–23) in key discussions on global economic issues, technological innovation, and societal change, drawing participants from top Russian universities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment