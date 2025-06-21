403
28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025) enters its third day
(MENAFN) The 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025) has entered its third day, with attendees from 137 countries and territories, including heads of state, corporate leaders, international organizations, and policy experts.
This year's central theme, “Common Values – the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World,” reflects the forum’s focus on promoting sovereignty, balanced global power, and new frameworks for international cooperation amid changing geopolitical dynamics.
On Thursday, the forum officially opened alongside a major exhibition showcasing innovative projects from both Russian regions and foreign partners.
Day two featured panel discussions covering key global issues, including economic instability, national identity in a multipolar context, and enhanced cooperation between BRICS and the Global South.
High-level bilateral meetings were also held between Russian representatives and visiting delegations, including those from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted a formal invitation to attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa. He also met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is considered the forum’s primary guest. Both leaders are set to speak during the main plenary session on Friday, marking the highlight of SPIEF 2025.
