Western Democracies Are Actually Pretty Good At War

MENAFN - Asia Times) “They are a peaceable people but an earnest people, and they will fight, too.” - William T. Sherman

I am not a military analyst or expert. Usually, I look at the world through the lens of economics, which I actually have some training in. But if you want to get a good holistic picture of the world, you need to understand at least a little bit about war and conflict.

I think most pundits intuitively understand this, which is why you see them weighing in on things like the usefulness of military aid to Ukraine, or the cost-effectiveness of the F-35, or the need to establish military deterrence against China. And so I do the same, while being careful to remember that I'm not any kind of expert in the field.

One of the most persistent and annoying tropes I see, in discussions about war, is the idea that autocracies are inherently tough and martial, and that democracies - especially Western democracies - are irresolute, decadent, flaccid, and generally not very good at fighting.

You see this when rightists praise Russian military ads where soldiers do a bunch of push-ups , and decry the state of America's“they/them army” in comparison. You can see it when leftists declare that America loses every war it fights (which is obviously false ).

The idea is ingrained in our deep history - Thucydides lamented that“a democracy is incapable of empire”, and plenty of modern people will cite autocratic Sparta's victory over democratic Athens in the Peloponnesian War.1

In fact, if you just looked at the results of the last two decades, you might be forgiven for buying the authoritarian hype. America was pushed out of Afghanistan, and its proxies quickly collapsed under the Taliban assault. Most people also say the US lost the Iraq War.2

Democratic Armenia quickly lost a war to autocratic Azerbaijan in 2020, Israel broke its teeth on Hezbollah in 2006, Russia smashed Georgia easily in 2008, and Russia easily took Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Since the turn of the century, military victories for Western democracies have been few and far between.

But over the past three years, the tide seems to have turned once more. Ukraine, astonishing the entire world, fought mighty Russia - a country four times its size and with far higher GDP per capita - to a standstill. In 2024, Israel smashed Hezbollah within just a few weeks; the Iranian-backed militia retreated from the border and its authority is now being replaced by the elected Lebanese government.

And now there's the war between Israel and Iran . The war just started; all of us are still just monitoring the situation. It seems hard to think that Israel can prevail in a protracted confrontation with a nation with nine times its population and more than three times its GDP (PPP) .3

But as of right now, the tiny David is smacking around the big Goliath. Israel quickly established air supremacy over much of Iran itself, despite the huge distances between the countries, using a mix of traditional aircraft and drones:

Israel has destroyed Iran's best fighter jets on the ground. Iran has been reduced to firing off ballistic missiles into Israeli cities in retaliation. But the strikes, while visually impressive, have not been very deadly (the Israelis all have bomb shelters). And the Israelis are managing to quickly degrade Iran's missile capabilities :

Israel hasn't yet decapitated the Iranian regime, but it's killing lots of key figures . This is a pretty stunningly bad performance for Iran - a country that is sometimes touted as a key member of a new Axis with Russia and China - against a country with the population and land area of New Jersey.

Israel isn't quite Western - more than half of its population is descended from Middle Easterners - and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown some authoritarian tendencies. Nor is Israel a particularly liberal state, at least as far as its treatment of the Palestinians goes. But it's a heck of a lot closer to being a“Western democracy” than Iran is.

Rumors of the weakness and decay of the West, and of the inferiority of democracies in the face of autocratic power, seem to have been at least somewhat exaggerated. What's going on? In fact, the first two decades of the 21st century may have been an aberration; democracies actually do tend to win wars more often than they lose.

Why do democracies win more wars?

A quick glance at history will disabuse any neutral observer of the notion that Western-style democracies are militarily weak.

Consider how France held off attacks by all of Europe for decades after its revolution, or how the Anglo-American side won both World Wars, or how Israel beat a bunch of its neighbors in a series of wars, etc. Hitler and Mussolini both loudly proclaimed that democracies were weak and decadent, yet it was they who ended up in history's graveyard.

In fact, there's pretty robust evidence that democracies - at least, as we currently identify them - tend to win wars more often than autocracies do. Dobransky (2014) finds that“democracies win the large majority (84%) of wars that they are involved in.” Reiter and Stam (2014) find the same:

Mathematically, this must mean that democracies tend to defeat autocracies when the two fight, because if two autocracies or two democracies fight each other, a win for one nets out to a loss for the other.

Political scientists have any number of theories to explain why this happens. One obvious possibility is that democratic countries fight fewer wars in the first place, and only tend to fight when they have a good chance of winning. This is David Lake's theory , which he calls the“powerful pacifists” theory.

Reiter and Stam, who have a book called“Democracies at War“, agree with Lake that autocracies tend to start riskier wars than democracies do. But they have very different reasons for thinking this.