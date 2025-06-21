Makers Of 'Mowgli 2025' Release BTS Clip To Mark Film Director Sandeep Raj's Birthday
Taking to its X timeline, the production house People Media Factory released a BTS clip that showed the director slogging it out on the sets of the film.
Sharing the clip, the production house wrote, "A sneak peak into the adventurous journey of #Mowgli. Happy birthday to the creator of this wild ride, the National Award winning #SandeepRaj. Introducing the world of #Mowgli2025 very soon. A #SandeepRaj directorial. Starring @RoshanKanakala and #SakshiMhadolkar. A @Kaalabhairava7 musical."
Sources close to the unit have said that the team has now completed shooting a major portion of the film's climax portions. The unit of the film has completed its third schedule, which was a fortnight long.
"The makers completed shooting a big climax action schedule in Maredumilli. Massive action sequences were shot in this schedule which lasted for a period of 15 days," sources had informed a few days ago.
The sources had also pointed out that the hero of the film, Roshan Kanakala chose to take a lot of risk and perform action stunts himself in the climax sequence. These scenes, the sources claimed, were going to be a major highlight of the film.
The entire shooting of the film is expected to be completed in one more schedule.
Sources had also pointed out that the action sequences in the film were going to be the highlight of the film.
For the unaware, young hero Roshan Kanakala, who impressed with his brilliant performance in his debut film 'Bubble Gum', is playing the lead in 'Mowgli 2025' which is being directed by Sandeep Raj, best known for his National Award-winning film 'Color Photo'.
Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad are producing the film under the People Media Factory banner.
Sakshi Sagar Madolkar is to make her debut as a heroine with this film, the cinematography of which is being handled by Rama Maruthi M. Kala Bhairava has been entrusted with scoring the film's music. Editing for the film is by Kodati Pawan Kalyan and art direction is by Kiran Mamidi. Nataraj Madigonda has choreographed the action scenes. The film has screenplay by Rama Maruthi M and Radhakrishna Reddy.
